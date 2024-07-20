Hyderabad: IAS, IPS officers from MS Academy to share experiences with aspirants

Hyderabad: IAS, IPS, and IRS officers from MS IAS Academy are going to share their journeys and experiences with Civil Services aspirants at a felicitation function to be conducted at Mahboob Pride Palace in Hyderabad.

During the event, which will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 10 am to 2 pm, four ex-students of MS IAS Academy—Faizan Ahmed IAS, Mohammed Haris Sumair IAS, Mohammed Asim Mujteba IPS officer, and Mohammed Burhan Zaman IRS—will be sharing their journeys and experiences with the youth aspiring to join these services.

In this regard, Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, appeals to all youth to attend the event, wherein aspirants will hear from competent officers who have undergone UPSC Civil Services coaching at MS IAS Academy and succeeded.

Attendees are invited to visit Mahboob Pride Palace, located at Pillar No. 101, Caravan Road, Hyderabad.

All civil service aspirants are invited to join the event. The attendees will gain insights that could change their futures.