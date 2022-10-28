Telangana: ICAR, IIRR celebrate Farmers’ Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Council Of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) on Friday conducted Farmers Day 2022.

Out of the 400 varieties of rice developed by the ICAR across India, 65 developed by the IIRR were on display during the event. Over 350 farmers from Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka attended the program.

They were briefed about advanced farming technologies that will help break the yield barrier in Irrigated Ecosystem. A seed sale counter was made available for farmers, who purchased the improved High Yeilding Variety (HYV) seeds of ICAR-IIRR for the ensuing Rabi season.

The theme of this year’s program was “Climate-resilient rice cultivation for farmers’ welfare”. The program comprised 15 stalls. Director of the Institute, Dr R.M. Sundaram in his welcome address briefed about the past achievements and the present research in the premier institute.

He said, “Present research is focused to address the problems of climate change and breaking the yield barrier.” He further emphasized the sustainability of rice production to protect the natural resource base for future generations.



Director of Research Prof. Jayasankar Telangana State, Agricultural university Dr R.Jagadeeswar,

was the guest of honour. He advocated five important principles to enhance rice production viz., judicious use of water, rotating the crops, increasing cropping intensity, minimal use of chemical pesticides, and cultivation of rice varieties that are suitable for parboiling.

These measures will help the rice farmers in getting more profit. He then said that farmers from both AP and Telangana should outsmart the overall rice production on par with West Bengal. A book on “Climate-resilient rice cultivation for farmers’ welfare” was released in Telugu and distributed among farmers.

Some of the farmers were felicitated for adopting diversified farming.