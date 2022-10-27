Hyderabad: ICAR-IIRR to organise farmers Day on October 28

The theme of the event will be "Climate Resilient Rice for Farmers Welfare" and agricultural scientists will be displaying the latest farming technologies developed by IIRR.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th October 2022 1:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: ICAR-IIRR to organise farmers Day on October 28
India Institute of Rice Research (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will on Friday organise an event on climate-resilient rice for farmers’ Welfare.

The event will be held as part of Farmers Day 2022 and agricultural scientists will be displaying the latest farming technologies developed by IIRR. The significance and benefits of these technologies will be explained to farmers from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from IIRR 25 private agro-input agencies will participate in the farmers’ day, which is expected to be attended by 300 farmers.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: SFI to gherao collectorates over hiked engineering fees

Some of the activities during Farmers Day will include a visit to the experimental farm, a display of varieties and hybrids, and an exhibition of new agro technologies. The program will be conducted between 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button