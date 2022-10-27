Hyderabad: ICAR-IIRR to organise farmers Day on October 28

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will on Friday organise an event on climate-resilient rice for farmers’ Welfare.

The event will be held as part of Farmers Day 2022 and agricultural scientists will be displaying the latest farming technologies developed by IIRR. The significance and benefits of these technologies will be explained to farmers from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from IIRR 25 private agro-input agencies will participate in the farmers’ day, which is expected to be attended by 300 farmers.

Some of the activities during Farmers Day will include a visit to the experimental farm, a display of varieties and hybrids, and an exhibition of new agro technologies. The program will be conducted between 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM.