Hyderabad: IDL Lake Front Park in Kukatpally inaugurated by KTR

Hyderabad: The Lake Front Development of Rangadhamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) in Kukatpally was inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KTR on Thursday, October 6.

Spread over 46.24 acres with 568 metre-long main bundts, its development was taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Also Read Hyderabad: Lakefront Park near Hussain Sagar now open to public

The lake is in an FTL area situated abutting the Mumbai National Highway with close proximity to dense habitation areas, gated communities, and commercial developments.

Huge crowds are observed relaxing on the main bund in the evenings while they feast on snacks at the food carts.

KTR after the launch instructed the officials to take up beautification of the main bund with a landscape, greenery, walkways, street furniture, and other amenities for the public to enjoy their time at the lakefront.

The HMDA took up the beautification of the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 9.80 crore by laying pathways with paver blocks, cobblestone and granite flooring on the main bund.