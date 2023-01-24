Hyderabad: IIDS, TRSRTC sign MoU to promote public transport

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th January 2023 11:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) here on Tuesday.

The MoU would go a long way in route rationalization and profit maximization of TSRTC and will soon become a role model for other transport corporations.

TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V C Sajjanar called on the need to promote public transport to address the challenges of the environment and other related issues.

Professor Madan Pillutla said that ISB is delighted to join hands with TSRTC in its efforts to become a citizen-centric, and service-oriented corporation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button