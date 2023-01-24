Hyderabad: IIDS, TRSRTC sign MoU to promote public transport

Hyderabad: The ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) here on Tuesday.

The MoU would go a long way in route rationalization and profit maximization of TSRTC and will soon become a role model for other transport corporations.

TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V C Sajjanar called on the need to promote public transport to address the challenges of the environment and other related issues.

Professor Madan Pillutla said that ISB is delighted to join hands with TSRTC in its efforts to become a citizen-centric, and service-oriented corporation.