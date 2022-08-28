Hyderabad: IKEA accused of racism against woman from Manipur

Hyderabad: The city’s branch of Swedish furniture manufacturer, IKEA, has been accused of racism. On Sunday, a journalist from The Reporter’s Collective took to Twitter and discussed the racist treatment metted out to his wife.

Nithin Sethi, wrote about how his wife who hails from north-eastern state Manipur, was frisked. No other customer before Sethi’s wife was frisked and when the same was pointed out, staff at IKEA allegedly came forward to defend the move.

The accusation has garnered attention on social media with city activists calling out the establishment and tagging city officials as well as Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism. — Nitin Sethi (@nit_set) August 28, 2022

As of the moment, there has been no response from IKEA regarding the accusation.

Also Read Hyderabad: IKEA asked to pay Rs 6K for charging Rs 20 on carry bag

Ten days ago, IKEA was asked to compensate Rs 6,000 for charging Rs 20 for a carry bag. The order was applicable to the IKEA in Rangareddy district of the state.

IKEA was ordered to pay Rs. 20 (the price of the carry bag), Rs. 1,000 as damages for emotional distress, and Rs. 5,000 to a consumer legal aid account as a symbol of spreading knowledge of the Consumer Protection Act by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Rangareddy.