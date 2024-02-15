Hyderabad: Illegal stock of medical samples worth Rs 60K seized

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration based on credible information received, conducted a raid on Wednesday, February 14, at a godown located at P&T Colony, Dilsukhnagar, Rangareddy District.

During the raid, DCA officials detected a huge stock of Physician’s samples illegally stocked at the unlicensed premises belonging to Kodakandla Srinivas.

Physician’s samples are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies for distribution to doctors for supply to their patients as free samples and are not intended to be sold.

During the raid, DCA officials seized 52 varieties of “Physician’s Samples,” including antibiotics, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, antihypertensive drugs, antifungal drugs, etc., worth a total of Rs. 60,000.

The DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana has been vigilant and alert to detect unlicensed stockings and illegal sale of medicines.

Surprise raids are being intensified on premises engaging in the illegal stocking and sale of Physician’s Samples. Stringent action will be taken as per the law against violators.

Illegal stocking and sale of Physician’s Samples is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment for up to five years.

Anjum Abida, Assistant Director, Rangareddy and J. Nagaraju, Drugs Inspector, Saroornagar, V. Ravi Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Balapur, L. Raju, Drugs Inspector, Hayathnagar are among the officers who carried out the raid.