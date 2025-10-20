Hyderabad: Imam’s son becomes pilot, seeks support for final training

Hyderabad: His fascination with flying began in childhood, gazing at the sky, watching airplanes cut through clouds, and dreaming of one day becoming a pilot himself. Despite financial hardship, Mohammed Yar Alam, the son of a mosque imam, has successfully completed his Commercial Pilot Training from Chimes Aviation Academy, Madhya Pradesh, and earned his Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL).

There was a stage in his life when Yar Alam nearly gave up on his dream due to financial constraints. But destiny had other plans. The Editor of Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Iftekhar Hussain, and Dubai-based philanthropist Nawaz Ahmed Khan, along with Siasat readers, came forward to support him. Their timely assistance made it possible for him to complete his 14-month training and obtain the licence.

Yar Alam’s father, Mohammed Shariyar, an imam by profession, sold his limited belongings and sought help from relatives to fund his son’s training. Yet, he could not arrange the required Rs.60 lakh. That’s when Siasat and the Faiz-e-Aam Trust stepped in, just as they had earlier supported Salva Fatima, another young achiever who became a pilot with Siasat’s assistance.

Now, Mohammed Yar Alam must complete his Tape Rating course, a 50-day program costing Rs.17-20 lakh, which will qualify him to fly for international airlines.

Appealing for community support, Zahid Ali Khan and Iftikhar Hussain urged readers, well-wishers, and philanthropists in India and abroad to help this talented youth complete his final stage of training.

Expressing gratitude, Yar Alam said, “The community helped me achieve my dream. I promise to extend the same support to other deserving youth in the future.”

Donation Details:

Name: Mohammed Yar Alam

Account No.: 50100372006386

Bank: HDFC Bank, Qutubullahpur Branch

Account Type: Savings

IFSC: HDFC0001041

Phone: 7989228679