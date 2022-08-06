Hyderabad: IMD issues red alert; heavy rains in store until Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced a red alert in the Hyderabad region for Sunday, August 7. Very heavy rains are likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday.

According to IMD, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is 75% to 100% likely to occur over north-east, north and adjoining districts of Telangana during 8 and 9 August.”

Fairly widespread rainfall is expected over the state during most days of the week. Overall rainfall is expected to be above normal, says a forecast from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be normal during next week.

Overall, the maximum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 31 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius over many districts. Minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 21 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, maximum rainfall of 4.6 mm was recorded in Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. In the whole state, the heaviest rainfall of 91.8 mm was recorded in Buggaram of Jagtial district.