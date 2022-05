Hyderabad: Telangana special chief secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar stated that an imposter has used his identity to extract money from his staff.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kumar tagged the Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police. He said, “Someone is sending messages from 9313411812 asking for money from my staff/others !! Upon being informed, I have filed immediately a police complaint. It’s not me and please ignore any message if recd (received)”