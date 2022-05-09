Hyderabad: In a first, 71 pupils of Devnar School for the Blind take inter exams

Published: 9th May 2022 10:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: 116 visually-impaired students from Devnar School for the Blind, are creating history by attending the Intermediate Board Examinations which started on May 6.

A groundbreaking figure of 71 students appeared for the intermediate first-year exams, which is the highest number of visually-impaired students taking the exam, to date. Meanwhile, 45 students will be writing the intermediate second-year exams.

“Where in the world can you find such a high number of blind students appearing for an exam? They have successfully written all their papers till now and it’s a big achievement for us,” stated Devnar School for the Blind, in a press statement.

“Along with the quality education provided at Devnar Intermediate, the splendid learning atmosphere is attracting a large number of students to our institute,” they further added.

Devnar Foundation was established in 1991 with four students in a rented room. Within a span of 17 years, the school has grown to the present stature with 550 students, housed in a three-storied building owned by the Foundation.

Devnar School was founded by Dr. A. Saibaba Goud, a leading Ophthalmologist of India who is also the recipient of Dr. B.C. Roy National Award in 2004 for his outstanding services in the field of social medical relief.

There is a steady influx of visitors to the school. Politicians and pressmen, beauty queens and bureaucrats, scientists and sportsmen, philanthropists and film stars come and meet the students.

