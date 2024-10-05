Hyderabad: In a fit of rage, man murders father in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: In a fit of rage, a man murdered his father over family issues on Friday, October 3 in Shamshabad. The incident occurred in the Indira Nagar colony.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old A Sriramulu. An argument ensued between Ramulu and his son, Shiva Kumar regarding a family matter. As the issue escalated, Kumar took an axe and attacked his father.

Ramulu died on the spot following the blows from the axe. Based on information Shamshabad police rushed to the place and initiated an investigation. Ramulu’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

“A case of murder was registered under section 103 of the BNS and the investigation is underway,” said Shamshabad inspector K Narender Reddy.