Hyderabad: Ex classmate arrested for murder of woman in Miyapur

On the day of the incident, he entered her home while her mother was away and attacked her with a stone and a screwdriver, resulting in her death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th October 2024 8:31 am IST
Hyderabad Teen dies after falling under vehicle during Ganesh immersion
Representational image

Hyderabad: The police apprehended 29-year-old Manoj Kumar on Friday, October 4, for the murder of former banker B. Spandana, also 29, in Miyapur. Kumar, who was a former classmate of Spandana, reportedly killed her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

On the day of the incident, he entered her home while her mother was away and attacked her with a stone and a screwdriver, resulting in her death.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 29-yr-old woman found murdered in Miyapur

When Spandana’s mother, Namratha, returned home, she discovered her daughter’s body.

Spandana had been living separately from her husband due to alleged harassment and had previously filed a case against him.

After separating from her husband, Spandana was living with her mother in Miyapur.

During this time, the accused, Manoj, attempted to get closer to her and eventually proposed marriage, which she declined. This rejection caused him distress.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th October 2024 8:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button