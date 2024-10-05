Hyderabad: Ex classmate arrested for murder of woman in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The police apprehended 29-year-old Manoj Kumar on Friday, October 4, for the murder of former banker B. Spandana, also 29, in Miyapur. Kumar, who was a former classmate of Spandana, reportedly killed her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

On the day of the incident, he entered her home while her mother was away and attacked her with a stone and a screwdriver, resulting in her death.

When Spandana’s mother, Namratha, returned home, she discovered her daughter’s body.

Spandana had been living separately from her husband due to alleged harassment and had previously filed a case against him.

After separating from her husband, Spandana was living with her mother in Miyapur.

During this time, the accused, Manoj, attempted to get closer to her and eventually proposed marriage, which she declined. This rejection caused him distress.