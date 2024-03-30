Hyderabad inches close to hottest temperature since March 2016

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing scorching temperatures reminiscent of the extreme heat observed in 2016. On Friday, the city recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, signalling a significant escalation in the summer heat.

Hyderabad in 2016 saw similar intense heat waves in March, making it the hottest in a decade. On March 19, 2016, Hyderabad endured a blistering 41.2 degrees Celsius, just a degree higher than Friday’s recorded temperature. The severe heat waves over central and peninsular parts of the country during April and May 2016, caused the deaths of about 700 people mostly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD Hyderabad, the highest temperature in Greater Hyderabad limits of 40.2 was recorded in Begumpet.

Various localities across Hyderabad felt the impact of the relentless heat due to rising temperatures on Friday. Patancheru registered a scorching 39.8 degrees Celsius, while Haythnagar and Rajendernagr sweltered at 39 and 40 degrees Celsius each.

Across Telangana, the highest maximum temperature of 43.3°C was recorded at Adilabad Urban

(Collectorate) (Adilabad). The maximum average temperature across the state was recorded at 39.5°C against 39.2°C.

The IMD’s forecast predicts continued intense heat for the next five days, raising concerns over rising temperatures among Hyderabad residents.

The TSPDS temperature forecast has predicted maximum temperatures to be in the range of 38°C

to 42°C and minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23°C to 26°C, for the next two days across the state. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 38°C to 40°C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 24°C to 26°C.