Hyderabad: Ind-Aus T20I tickets to be available online from Sep 25

Published: 14th September 2022 3:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: Online ticket sales for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled for September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, will begin on Thursday.

The tickets, according to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin, will be sold through the Paytm app and the Paytm insider app. Ticket prices range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 300.

With a capacity of nearly 55,000, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is the city’s main cricket stadium. It is well-known for its cutting-edge facilities and has hosted numerous international games as well as Indian Premier League matches over the years (IPL).

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar.

