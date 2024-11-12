Hyderabad: ‘Indian thali’ is the perfect balanced diet, says celebrity nutritionist

Hyderabad: Celebrity Nutritionist, Author, and Entrepreneur Pooja Makhija praised the traditional Indian Thali as the most balanced and nutritious meal globally. Speaking at the “Nourish to Flourish” event organized by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) on Monday, Makhija highlighted the importance of embracing a positive relationship with food.

Makhija, known as the “queen of healthy eating,” highlighted that nutrition is a vital yet often overlooked factor in health. She encouraged people to love food rather than fear it, saying, “Carbohydrates are your friends, not your enemies. No food is inherently bad if you follow intelligent nutrition principles.”

In her talk, Makhija advised attendees to prioritize natural foods over processed ones. “Eat food made by nature, not man-made. You’ll feel the difference,” she said, adding the importance of staying hydrated as a key part of a healthy lifestyle.

Makhija, author of three popular books – N for Nourish, Eat and Delete Junior, and Eat and Delete, also shared insights from her years of experience, revealing that 73% of Indians don’t consume enough protein and noting that women generally need more sleep than men.

Her expertise has benefited numerous celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ishaan Khattar, and Sushmita Sen. In her nearly two-decade career, Makhija has transformed the health journeys of over 25,000 clients, leading to a combined weight loss of more than 125,000 kilograms worldwide.

The session also featured wellness expert Suparna Trikha, who shared secrets for holistic health in a dynamic 90-minute session. An author, columnist, and entrepreneur, Trikha highlighted the benefits of natural foods for inner and outer health, warning against using ammonia-free hair dyes, which she said can be more damaging than beneficial.

“Hair ages six times faster than skin, so hair care is crucial,” she advised. Trikha demonstrated healthy recipes and provided guidance on achieving radiant skin and strong hair through natural care.

The event offered attendees valuable insights into achieving health and wellness from within, inspiring a commitment to balanced eating and natural self-care.