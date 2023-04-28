Hyderabad: Infant kidnapped at Afzalgunj rescued; returned to parents

Hyderabad: A two-month-old baby who was kidnapped from the Afzalgunj police station limits was rescued by the police and safely handed over to their parents on Friday.

The baby was taken away by an unknown lady aged about 30 years accompanied by a male associate, while they were asleep.

Upon realising that her child was kidnapped, the mother, Swati (mother) communicated the incident to the police who registered a case.

Following Swati’s complaint, the Afzalgunj police immediately swung into action and checked the CCTV cameras in the area.

The footage revealed that the kidnappers boarded a TSRTC bus that proceeded towards Falaknuma.

On Friday, the police were successful in tracking the kidnappers and freed the child from their clutches.

