Hyderabad: Infant kidnapped at Secunderabad reunited with mother

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Secunderabad on Friday, a kidnapped infant was successfully returned to his mother by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The accused is a woman who offered to help the mother while the latter was buying tickets at the railway station. The accused took the baby and fled the station in an auto-rickshaw. Upon noticing the baby was missing, the mother approached the GRP seeking help.

The GRP identified the mother as 35-year-old Mangamma, a native of Karnataka. The incident occurred when Mangamma was heading to Sedam District of Karnataka.

Trusting the accused Mangamma handed the baby to her while she purchased the tickets. The accused fled the scene before Mangamma could realise. The GRP searched for the kidnapper and based on the CCTV footage apprehended her in Kavadiguda with assistance from local police.