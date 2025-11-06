If you’ve ever dreamt of receiving your Hogwarts letter or owning your very own wand, it’s time to dust off your cloaks and head straight to Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad. From October 31 to November 30, the Harry Potter x MINISO Pop-Up Store is bringing the wizarding world to life right here in the city!

Harry Potter-themed pop-up store in Hyderabad

For the first time ever, MINISO has opened a Harry Potter-themed pop-up in Hyderabad, and it’s nothing short of spellbinding. The moment you walk in, you’re transported straight to Hogwarts, surrounded by house banners, magical decor, and enchanting merchandise inspired by the beloved series.

From Gryffindor scarves and Slytherin mugs to plush toys, stationery, lifestyle accessories, and collectibles, every item is a treat for Potterheads. Whether you’re looking for the perfect Hogwarts souvenir or planning to surprise your wizard-loving best friend, there’s a bit of magic for everyone.

Perfect for Potterheads

This limited-time store is more than just a shopping spot; it’s a full-blown experience. Fans can explore themed sections, take photos of Hogwarts-inspired displays, and indulge in a little nostalgia that takes you right back to the world of spells, butterbeer, and Quidditch.

And yes, you can finally represent your house pride be it Gryffindor’s courage, Ravenclaw’s wit, Hufflepuff’s loyalty, or Slytherin’s ambition with exclusive MINISO x Harry Potter merch.

The pop-up is open till November 30 at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad. So, gather your fellow witches, wizards, and even the occasional Muggle, and make your way to experience the magic firsthand.

Because for one month only, Hogwarts has a Hyderabad address and it’s calling your name.