Hyderabad: ‘Insect World’ inaugurated at Nehru Zoo Park

A renovated Wildlife Hospital, fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries was also inaugurated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th October 2023 11:34 am IST
Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park got ‘Insect World’ inaugurated
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: As a notable addition to Nehru Zoological Park’s features, a newly built ‘Insect World’ was inaugurated on the premises of a butterfly garden.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R M Dobriyal launched the Insect World and a renovated Wildlife Hospital.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Food street at DLF to shut by 11 pm till elections

According to authorities, the newly built insect world consists of over 1,200 specimens of insects and their literature.

MS Education Academy

On the other hand, the renovated Wildlife Hospital is fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for blood tests and ECG sets.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Lokesh Jayaswal, Director Zoo Parks, VSNV Prasad, Curator, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, and Veterinary among others were present.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th October 2023 11:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button