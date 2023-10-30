Hyderabad: ‘Insect World’ inaugurated at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: As a notable addition to Nehru Zoological Park’s features, a newly built ‘Insect World’ was inaugurated on the premises of a butterfly garden.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R M Dobriyal launched the Insect World and a renovated Wildlife Hospital.

According to authorities, the newly built insect world consists of over 1,200 specimens of insects and their literature.

On the other hand, the renovated Wildlife Hospital is fully equipped with new instruments required for surgeries and advanced model machines for blood tests and ECG sets.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Lokesh Jayaswal, Director Zoo Parks, VSNV Prasad, Curator, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, and Veterinary among others were present.