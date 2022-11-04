Hyderabad: Inspector caught cheating by wife; booked for attacking cops

High drama prevailed after the wife of the inspector caught him red-handed with another woman.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th November 2022 2:11 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An inspector working in the city attacked and injured two policemen at Vanasthalipuram after the policemen and the inspector’s wife caught him with another woman in a car on Thursday night.

Inspector Raju, working at the south zone police control room was accompanied by a woman in a car at Vanstalipuram when his wife caught him. The inspector is allegedly in an illicit relationship with the woman.

The inspector of the 2002 batch is married and has two children. High drama prevailed after the wife of the inspector caught him red-handed with the woman.

On being informed the Vanasthalipuram police came to the spot and tried to take the inspector into custody. The inspector resisted and attacked the policemen injuring a constable Ramkrishna and a home guard Nagaraju.

More policemen came and overpowered the inspector who was then taken to Vanstalipuram police station. A case has been booked on the inspector for attacking the cops.

