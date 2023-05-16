Hyderabad Institute of Excellence students excel in inter exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Institute of Excellence once again achieved remarkable results in Telangana’s inter exams 2023. The institution’s unwavering dedication to providing quality education has ensured 100 percent distinction results.

Md Imran Hussain, a student of the MPC branch of the institution, showcased his exceptional knowledge and skills by scoring 986 out of 1000 marks. Another student of BiPC branch Mohammed Rayan Mohi Uddin also secured 986 out of 1000 marks. In the MEC branch, Shaik Mohammad Musharaf scored an impressive 982 out of 1000 marks.

The outstanding performance of students wasn’t limited to the second year alone. In the inter first year, Patan Maqbool Riaz, belonging to the MPC branch, secured an extraordinary 99.36 percent marks. He scored 467 out of 470 marks. In the BiPC first year, Mohammed Abdul Gafoor Ruweed achieved an impressive score of 433 out of 440 marks.

According to official data released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), a total of 948,153 students appeared for the inter exams at 1,473 examination centers. Out of these students, 482,675 were from the first year, while 465,478 were from the second year.

In the first-year exam, a total of 297,741 candidates successfully cleared the examination. Similarly, in the second-year exam, 295,550 students passed the examination.