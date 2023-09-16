Hyderabad Integration day: Traffic advisory issued for Sep 17

Hyderabad: To avoid traffic congestion and hassle-free traffic movement, the city traffic police released a traffic advisory in view of the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinostsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) celebrations at central lawns, public gardens, Nampally on Sunday, September 17.

General traffic from MJ Market heading towards the Public Garden will not be allowed, and will instead be diverted at Taj Island in the direction of the Ek Minar, Bazar Ghat, Asif Nagar, Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul, etc.

While at Chapel Road ‘T’ junction, general traffic from Nampally railway station heading toward the public garden will be diverted towards Gunfoundry, Abids, the BJR Statue, the Basheerbagh flyover, etc.

At Old PS Saifabad- general traffic proceeding from Nirankari Bhavan towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted towards Telephone Bhavan –Iqbal Minar – Secretariat road– Telugu talli – Ambedkar Statue– Liberty – Basheerbagh – Abids etc.

Similarly at Basheerbagh Junction, traffic from Hyderguda, King Koti and heading towards HTP Junction, Public Gardens will be diverted towards Liberty – Telugu talli – NTR Marg – Iqbal Minar – Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapul Bridge & BJR Statue -Abids etc.

At the Iqbal Minar, traffic from Tankbund towards Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted towards Old PS Saifabad – Lakdikapool Bridges etc.

At AR Petrol Pump, traffic proceeding from Sujatha School towards the Public Garden will be diverted towards BJR Statue.

At Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters), traffic will be diverted towards Liberty Road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

However, the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam automobile pass holders will be allowed at all of the diversion points. Invitees are advised to refer to the Annexure Map for the route, entry, and parking locations before arriving at the event, the police said.