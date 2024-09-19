Hyderabad: Inter student attempts to end life at hostel in Maheshwaram

The student studying intermediate BiPC first year jumped off the first floor of the hostel building.

Published: 19th September 2024
Distressed over being forcefully made to study in residential college, inter first year student attempts suicide.
Hyderabad: Distressed due to being admitted to a residential college against his wishes, an inter-first-year student attempted suicide by jumping off the hostel building.

The incident took place at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential College in Maheshwaram on Thursday, September 18, when Siddhu, a resident of Santosh Nagar, a first-year intermediate BiPC student at the residential college, jumped off the hostel building from the first floor.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad by the principal and lecturers. He is presently out of danger. The boy was reportedly forcefully admitted to the hostel by his parents.

Maheshwaram ACP Lakshmikanth Reddy, CI Venkateswarlu and others visited Siddhu at the hospital. A case has been filed and an investigation is on.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional. (Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000 or GVK helpline call-104.)

