Hyderabad: International Kite Festival 2024 kicks off at Parade Ground

This three-day event is featuring 37 international professional kite flyers from 16 different countries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th January 2024 5:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the Telangana International Kite Festival 2024 has commenced at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, drawing in a large crowd of kite enthusiasts.

Kite flyers from Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands, and around 50 national flyers will be participating this year.

The festival has around 800 stalls, offering a variety of attractions such as sweet stalls, food courts showcasing Telangana cuisine, handicrafts, and handloom stalls.

The three-day festival will conclude on January 15th.

