Hyderabad: International Kite Festival 2024 kicks off at Parade Ground

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the Telangana International Kite Festival 2024 has commenced at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, drawing in a large crowd of kite enthusiasts.

This three-day event is featuring 37 international professional kite flyers from 16 different countries.

Kite flyers from Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands, and around 50 national flyers will be participating this year.

40 participants from 16 different Countries and 50 participants from India ready with their Unique kites to fly in the #InternationalKitesFestival at Parade Ground in Secunderabad, Hyderabad.#InternationalKiteFestival #Hyderabad #kitefestival pic.twitter.com/odn4GPqWSX — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 13, 2024

The festival has around 800 stalls, offering a variety of attractions such as sweet stalls, food courts showcasing Telangana cuisine, handicrafts, and handloom stalls.

The three-day festival will conclude on January 15th.