Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddlers gang busted in old city

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team on Friday busted a inter state drug peddlers gang and arrested four accused persons involved in smuggling.

The police have recovered from the accused narcotic substance brown sugar (Heroin) and ganja worth Rs 23 lakhs.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand at a press conference informed that Chand Shahjada Sayyed, is a native of Mumbai. In the year 2010 he was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Mumbai in drugs case.

He along with other accused Shaik Abdul Alam Quadri aka Rashad a resident of Bahadurpura, Shaik Khasim @ Chinna Khasim a native of Prakasam district, A.P, Shahed Kamal of Bandlaguda are involved in procuring and sale of narcotic substances.

Mahesh aka Rayees a native of Mumbai is the king pin in supplying of heroin and brown sugar and he is still absconding.

CV Anand told that Shaik Abdul Alam Quadri is a resident of Bahadurpura was earlier arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for transporting UAE currency.

While Shaik Khasim was arrested in 2018 for the possession of ganja.

The accused were purchasing drugs from V Ramesh at Vizag, AP and transported it to Hyderabad by train. The drugs amount to Rs 8000 per kg.

The accused Chand Shahjada Sayeed was exchanging ganja with brown sugar (Heroin) at Mumbai.

The West Zone Task Force team apprehended all the accused persons at Kalapathar area of Old City.

The accused persons along with seized material are being handed over to police.