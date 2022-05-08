Hyderabad: Interstate drugs smugglers arrested, 800 kg ganja worth 2 Cr rupees seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Shamshabad Zone along with Shamshabad police on Sunday apprehended two interstate drug peddlers and recovered 800-kilogram ganja worth 2 crore rupees.

Police Commissioner Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra while briefing media informed that Kushi Mohammed and his associate Sonu Singh both hailing from Buladshahar, Uttar Pradesh were transporting crores worth Ganja.

In this racket, most of the accused belong to Uttar Pradesh and they have been running the illicit for quite some time transporting Ganja from the Odissa agency area to Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad so as to earn easy money.

During this process, Khushi Mohammed procures the Ganja from the local cultivators of the Vishaka/Odissa agency area and supplies it to Sikinder who monitors this illegal business.

Cyberabad commissioner said that, since there is close surveillance in both Telangana and AP States over this illegal activity, Khushi through his known persons procure the required Ganja from AP and Odissa States agency area to Uttar Pradesh.

On May 6, the duo started with a cotton seed-loaded lorry from Vijayawada to Rajamundry and after contacting some unknown persons over the phone they loaded 32 bags containing Ganja all weighing about 800 Kgs and concealed them underneath the brown tape.

Stephen Ravindra further said that the seized Ganja is worth and efforts are on nab Sikindher (Kingpin) Somu aka Bhagawan of Malkangiri of Odisha State(Supplier), Bijender Singh of Uttar Pradesh State (Lorry owner) are still at large.