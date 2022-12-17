Hyderabad: Interstate gang arrested for train thefts

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force arrested a seven-person interstate chain snatching gang from West Bengal that was targeting people in trains and railway stations on Friday. 100 grams’ worth of gold jewellery was retrieved from them.

Ajijul Sheik, Safiyar Sardar, Raja Sheik, Shahajada Sheik, Anrul Laskar, Safiulhaque Mandal, and Mujibar Molla are among those who have been arrested. Two persons, Hyder and Firoz, who are from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are absconding, the police said.

The offenders, who had previously been involved in similar offences, target travellers who are alone in trains and railway stations and flick their gold jewellery by diverting attention, according to GRP officials. They recently took part in five different cases.

Officials stated that efforts were being made to find the missing suspects.