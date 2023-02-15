Hyderabad: IOB hands over Rs 1.1 cr check for missing link road projects

Hyderabad: Indian Overseas Bank chief regional manager, Ranjaya Mishra handed over the sanction letter of Rs 1150 crores for the Hyderabad Road Develop Corporation (HDRC) missing link roads project.

The project was proposed in 12 Municipalities adjacent to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas. The project to build these roads will be taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and HDRC, according to a tweet by the special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.

There are more than 1.51 crore of vehicles in Telangana and about half of them are running on the roads of Hyderabad. The work for the development of these link roads is set to begin in the coming days and improve mobility, ease traffic, and enhance the growth of commercial establishments.

The state government had proposed to develop 104 link roads at a cost of Rs 2410 crore under Missing Links Projects (Phase-III) on November 16, 2022. GHMC under its limits will develop a total of 72 roads surrounding 10 Urban Local Bodies, measuring 95.47 km at a cost of Rs 1160 crore.