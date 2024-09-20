Hyderabad: IPS officer shares video to warn about ‘digital arrest’ scam

Hyderabad: IPS Officer VC Sajjanar has shared a video to warn people about a new ‘digital arrest’ scam.

The scammers are targeting individuals to extort money by convincing them they are under “digital arrest.”

How does the digital arrest scam work?

It all begins with a video call and ends with financial fraud.

In this scam, the fraudsters pose as officials from various government agencies to intimidate and defraud victims.

They compel the victim to transfer money by accusing them of being involved in illegal activities.

IPS officer spreads awareness

To spread awareness and prevent people from falling victim to this scam, Sajjanar shared a video explaining the ‘digital arrest’ scam.

He also wrote, “Beware of digital arrest!

Cybercriminals are impersonating state/UT police, NCB, CBI, RBI, and other law enforcement agencies to extort money by convincing people that they are under digital arrest.

There is no such thing as a digital arrest in law. If anyone tells you that you are digitally arrested, please report it to the Cybercrime Wing or the nearest police station immediately.”

In recent years, online scams have been increasing, with scammers using various tricks to target victims. To stay safe, individuals need to remain alert, avoid panic, and seek help from the cybercrime cell.