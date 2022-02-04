Hyderabad: Irregularities in Quzat section, official transferred

Hyderabad: Taking note of irregularities in the Quzat section the director of Minority Welfare and chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim IPS has transferred the incharge official of the Quzat section.

According to Qasim, the people were having difficulties obtaining marriage and other certificates due to the unholy Nexus of Quzat section officers and the brokers. The people were forced to pay more than regular fees for these documents.

After getting complaints from various quarters an inquiry was conducted and consequently, serious irregularities were found out.

He said that some of the employees and brokers of the Quzat section were submitting 10 to 15 applications at a time which was causing delay to those who are visiting the office directly to obtain certificates.

The official in charge of the Quzat section was immediately transferred in order to break the Nexus of Quzat section employees and brokers.

Shahnawaz Qasim warned the employees that if they were found involved in irregularities they shall be immediately suspended. He made some of the officials responsible to keep a watch on the Quzat section employees. With periodic reports from these officials, transparency will be brought in the Quzat section.

The decision to transfer the previous incharge of the section was taken in consultation with the Telangana wakf board chairman Mohammed Saleem. The new incharge has taken charge of his duty.

It is said that taking advantage of the proposed marriage law to increase the girls’ marriageable age to 21, Quzat section employees were collecting extra amounts from the applicants