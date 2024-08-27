Hyderabad: Irrigation department inspects KTR’s Janwada farmhouse

Hyderabad: The Telangana state irrigation department officers inspected the boundary and surroundings of the infamous Janwada Farmhouse, which is allegedly owned by former state IT minister and BRS working committee chairman KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The inspection raised speculations of recent demolition drives by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) reaching the structure, which, over the years has been a hotspot in the state’s powerplay.

The Janwada farmhouse was the centre-point of Telangana state politics in 2020 when the chief minister and then Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy accused KTR owned the farmhouse through proxy ownership and the property of illegal construction and lake encroachment.

A political fiasco unfolded in March 2020 when Revanth tried to barge into the farmhouse dramatically bypassing the police waiting to stop him from entering its premises.

Revanth had alleged the 25-acre farmhouse to be encroaching Firangi Nala, a nearby waterbody and to be located at the no-construction zone under GO 111. He was arrested and sent to Charlapally jail creating political in the state.

The HYDRA demolition drives spearheaded by the efforts of chief minister Revanth have razed down multiple illegally constructed structures owned and built by BRS party leaders.