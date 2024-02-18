Hyderabad: Is threat looming over historic Qutub Shahi Masjid in Gandipet?

A request has been made to the Municipal Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality to visit the site.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2024 8:58 am IST
Qutub Shahi Masjid in Gandipet (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against the alleged attempt to encroach on the land of Qutub Shahi Masjid located in Neknampur, Gandipet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the complaint filed by the organization Heritage Watch, some individuals are attempting to encroach on the Mosque and Tomb land using heavy machinery such as Hitachi & JCB for digging.

A request has been made to the Municipal Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality to visit the site and make arrangements to safeguard the land around Qutub Shahi Masjid, Gandipet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The complaint, addressed to the Municipal Commissioner of Manikonda Municipality, has also been sent to the Telangana State Wakf Board, District Collector of Rangareddy, Commissioner of Police in Cyberabad, and the Tahsildar and Station House Officer of Narsingi Police Station.

Earlier encroachment attempt at Qutub Shahi Masjid in Gandipet

It is also mentioned that this is not the first attempt by land grabbers. A similar encroachment attempt was made earlier, which was halted after Wakf Board officials took action against the culprits involved.

It may be mentioned that the Qutub Shahi Masjid on the outskirts of Hyderabad, is a 400-year-old mosque.

