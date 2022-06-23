Hyderabad ISB tops in The Economist’s full-time MBA Rankings 2022

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) ranked first in India, fifth in Asia, and 75th globally in ‘The Economist: Which MBA? 2022 Full-time MBA’ ranking that was released on Wednesday.

The ranking surveyed alumni from the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2021 and students from the PGP class of 2022.

This is the second time ISB participated in The Economist ranking.

‘The Economist: Which MBA? 2022 Full-time MBA Ranking’ has ranked the programmes on four broad categories: open new career opportunities, personal development and educational experience, salary, and potential to network, with subsets in each category.

Another aspect of the ranking is that ISB is ranked fifth globally under the “Open new career opportunities” category which includes the diversity of recruiters (#29), percentage of job-seeking graduates with job offer 3 months after graduation (#4), and alumnus rating of career service (#16).

ISB ranked number one in India and fourth place in Asia in the FT Global MBA 2022 ranking as well.