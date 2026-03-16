Hyderabad’s skullcap shops see surge in demand ahead of Eid

Hyderabad: In the run-up to Eid ul-Fitr, the shops selling Islamic caps are witnessing a huge footfall with men rushing to select a perfect topi to match their traditional Eid dress.

The market is flooded with a variety of caps, including Rumi, Kashmiri, Qureshi, Bakshi, Omani, Indonesian, Pakistani, hand-knit, Sindhi, Rampuri, Qaraqul, Kufi, Samoor, Gandhi cap, Dastar, Jinnah, Shami, designer, and Turkish. The caps are primarily imported from China, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

These caps are found in various colours and styles. Wholesalers in the city import the caps from across the world and supply them to retail stores in Mallepally, Borabanda, Charminar, Madina Building, and Musheerabad.

“A cap for Rs 50, you can also buy one that costs Rs 20,000 each. It all depends on the make and clothes or accessories used for making it. The highly priced are rarely sold,” said Mohd Qasim, of MM Cap Mart in Charminar.

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Some of the styled caps are costlier since manufacturers use high-quality suiting. “The material used in making a cap is important as it ensures durability, so some caps are a bit expensive,” said Mohammed Ahmed Ali, of Ahmed Raza Cap at Masab Tank.

In high demand are the Qureshi cap, Barkati cap, and Omani cap, which are fancy but not expensive. People also prefer the Nizami cap called the Rumi topi, worn in particular by the Royal family members. However, it costs around Rs 500 each. “Also in demand are Rampuri, Dastar, and other traditional caps,” said Mohammed Mujtaba of Irani Topi and Perfumes.

The sales of caps record a significant increase in Ramzan. “Usually, the sales peak in the run-up to the Eid ul-Fitr. Comparatively, the sales double during Ramzan,” said a cap vendor at Charminar.