Hyderabad IT employee booked for Rs 2 cr fraud via shell corps

Hyderabad: A senior employee of a Hyderabad-based IT and drone services firm has been booked by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police for allegedly defrauding the company by creating fake invoices and siphoning off funds through shell firms.

The accused has been identified as Madan V Golagabathula. He reportedly caused significant financial losses to DigiTele Networks Private Limited, located in Jubilee Hills.

According to a complaint, the accused joined DigiTele in 2014 and held crucial responsibilities in business development, billing, recruitment, and project execution. Over time, he allegedly misused his position to orchestrate a fraudulent scheme for personal benefit.

The complaint states that the accused secretly established 9th Pixel Geosoft (OPC) Pvt Ltd and collaborated with Atree Solutions, a firm owned by Chandra Murali. He allegedly portrayed both companies as official partners of DigiTele, utilising DigiTele’s infrastructure and employees to complete projects. However, the payments were routed to these private firms.

Between April 2022 and January 2025, 9th Pixel allegedly earned nearly Rs 2 crore, while Atree Solutions reportedly received around Rs 28 lakh between September 2023 and June 2024, all through contracts obtained under DigiTele’s name.

Further investigation is ongoing.