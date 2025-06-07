Car rams electric pole, two Hyderabad IT employees killed

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad IT employees were killed on the spot after their car they lost control and rammed into an electrical pole in Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday, June 7, morning.

Two others who survived the accident are said to be in serious condition. Police said the IT employees were returning home after attending a dinner party in Madhapur.

Also Read Traffic diversions announced ahead of fish prasadam distribution event

The deceased have been identified as Bhargav of Hayatnagar and Varshit of Sainikpuri.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that speeding was likely the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.