Car rams electric pole, two Hyderabad IT employees killed

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad IT employees were killed on the spot after their car they lost control and rammed into an electrical pole in Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday, June 7, morning.
Two others who survived the accident are said to be in serious condition. Police said the IT employees were returning home after attending a dinner party in Madhapur.
The deceased have been identified as Bhargav of Hayatnagar and Varshit of Sainikpuri.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that speeding was likely the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.