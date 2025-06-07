Car rams electric pole, two Hyderabad IT employees killed

Two others who survived the accident are said to be in serious condition.

Updated: 7th June 2025 5:16 pm IST
A representational image depicting a car accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad IT employees were killed on the spot after their car they lost control and rammed into an electrical pole in Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday, June 7, morning.

Two others who survived the accident are said to be in serious condition. Police said the IT employees were returning home after attending a dinner party in Madhapur.

The deceased have been identified as Bhargav of Hayatnagar and Varshit of Sainikpuri.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that speeding was likely the cause of the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

