Traffic diversions announced ahead of fish prasadam distribution event

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued traffic advisory ahead of the “Fish Prasadam Distribution” event organised by Bathini Mrigasira Trust at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, scheduled from the evening of June 7 to the evening of June 9.

Traffic diversions

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, several routes and junctions around the venue will be restricted, and diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid key routes including SA Bazar Mosque to Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction, Putli Bowli to Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction, Yousufian Company to Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction, and Alaska Junction towards Malakunta Junction during this period.

Heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazar Mosque and Putli Bowli will be diverted at MJ Market Junction towards Nampally Station Road via GPO Junction. Those arriving from Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted at the AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Circle instead of proceeding to Chappel Road. Heavy vehicles from GPO, Abids will be diverted at MJ Market Junction towards SA Bazar Mosque, avoiding Gandhi Bhavan.

For visitors arriving for Fish Prasadam distribution, four-wheeler drivers coming from the Nampally side are requested to park at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar, or Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot to Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2. Bus and van passengers from MJ Market should alight at Gandhi Bhavan Bus Stop, while those coming from Nampally should get down at Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop and walk to Gate No. 2.

Also Read TGSRTC to run 140 buses for fish prasadam event in Hyderabad

VIP car pass holders arriving from MJ Market are advised to enter via Ajanta Gate and Gandhi Bhavan, then take a left towards Gate No. 1 and the CWC Gate, designated for VIP entry. Those coming from Nampally should take a U-turn at Gandhi Bhavan and then proceed left towards Gate No. 1 and the CWC Gate. VIP parking will be available in the designated area.

Two-wheeler riders arriving from MJ Market must park at Manoranjan Complex. Those coming from Nampally should park on the left side of the road between Gruha Kalpa and the BJP Office in the designated two-wheeler parking area. Auto-rickshaw drop-off points are set near Shezan Hotel, Bhavani Wines/Juvenile Court, and the Excise Office, with auto parking allocated on the left side of the road.

General traffic coming from MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar Chatri heading towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar to avoid congestion near the Exhibition Grounds.

The Hyderabad police have urged all commuters to take note of these diversions and plan alternative routes to reach their destinations smoothly. Updates will be available on their official Facebook page and Twitter handle. For any emergency or travel assistance, the traffic helpline number 9010203626 is available.