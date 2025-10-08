Hyderabad IT employee loses over Rs 50 lakh in online commission fraud

Hyderabad: An IT professional was duped for Rs 54.67 lakh in a fake online task promising commission for rating the brands.

The victim, an employee of HCL residing in Praneeth Colony, Balanagar, received a link message on Telegram, offering easy money by rating certain products.

The victim invested Rs 5,000 on the online platform, earning an initial profit Rs 12,500.

Later, the IT employee invested Rs 59,800 into the platform and continued to invest over the next few days, depositing a total of Rs 7.14 lakh through multiple transactions.

Also Read 75-yr-old man booked for duping people with fake honorary doctorates

When the victim tried to withdraw the money, the fraudsters said they should deposit Rs 5 lakh to improve credit score or invest Rs 6 lakh to open a VIP channel. They demanded Rs 12.5 lakh as withdrawal charges.

The IT employee kept transferring the money for a total amount of Rs 54,67,488.

However, when another demand of Rs 8 lakh was made, the victim grew suspicious and informed the Patancheru police.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.