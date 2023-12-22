Hyderabad: IT min Sridhar Babu appointed exhibition society prez

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, has been appointed the president of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society that hosts the Numaish, the biggest industrial exhibition in the country, every year, in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Babu replaces former finance minister and BRS leader Harish Rao as the president of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society.

The exhibition society notified that Numaish will kick off on January 1, 2024, and will stay open to the public until February 15, 2024.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University. The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education. Numaish began with just 50 stalls and today has evolved into a massive national industrial exhibition.

Exhibition society invites applications for Numaish

Applications have been invited to register for setting up stalls at the 83rd annual exhibition, Numaish 2024, at the Exhibition Grounds in the city.

People interested in setting up a stall at Hyderabad’s Numaish can visit the website to fill in the application form. It is important to note that stall registration and rent charges vary based on the size and location of the stalls.

The exhibition society charges Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 for stalls, with premium rates for prime locations.