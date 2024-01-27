Hyderabad: IT minister inaugurates ‘Impulse 2024’ event at Keesara

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment in developing the State in all aspects

Published: 27th January 2024
Social Entrepreneurship Summit - Impulse 2024

Hyderabad: The Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business’s annual flagship event “Impulse 2024′ was held on Saturday, January 27, in collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

More than 500 social entrepreneurs and enthusiasts took part in the event.

The Social Startup Expo in Telangana, India, was inaugurated by state IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar at Keesara.

The minister, during his speech at the function, underlined the government’s dedication to the state’s overall development.

“The government is committed to acting in the public interest, with a particular emphasis on fostering a social effect that is inclusive of technology and the general growth of the nation-state. As far as improving social welfare is concerned, we want every person in the state to think like a millionaire,” he said.

Commending the work of Bala Vikasa, Sridhar Babu said that “dedicated” work by such groups helps foster community growth and promote social change at the local level.

Social entrepreneurship enthusiasts, investors, and mentors attended a day-long event featuring panel discussions and workshops. Over 60 startups showcased their social innovations, products, and services, including safety devices, digital literacy, education, and mobility support.

The event featured prominent figures from the industry, including Dr. Venkatesh Prajna, BV Raju Institute of Technology Chairman; Bala T. Sinagreddy Gingras, Bala Vikasa founder; and Shoury Reddy Singareddy.

