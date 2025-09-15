Hyderabad: IT professional killed in accident on ORR

Hyderabad: An IT professional was killed while seven of her friends were injured when a car overturned on the ORR Pedda Amberpet on Sunday night. The woman, Soumya Reddy, an employee of Infosys, went to visit the Saralamma Tanda Maisamma temple at Dandumailaram and the group was returning to the city.

When the vehicle reached Pocharam, the car skidded and overturned, leading to injuries for all eight occupants who were in the car. Soumya Reddy died on the spot.

The other seven passengers suffered multiple injuries and were shifted to a nearby private hospital. On information, the police reached the spot and attributed over speeding as the cause of the accident.

Investigation is going on.