Hyderabad: J-K woman found dead in Nanakramguda, case filed

Rangareddy: A native of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Rangareddy, police said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old woman hailed from Samba in J-K and worked at an e-commerce firm

The woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat.

“It is to inform you that, a case of suicidal death occurred at Nanakramguda under Gachibowli PS wherein a woman by the name Kirthi Sambyal residing at Flat No.501, Sagar Gardenia, Nanakram Guda has committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat on June 1 at 12 noon,” informed police in an official statement.

The woman was taken to the hospital by her friend Sachin Kumar and the medical officer declared her as dead.

The deceased had been residing in the above flat on sharing bases along with two other women, for the past one and half years.

Her parents are in Jammu Kashmir and the reason behind her death is to be ascertained.

A case under section 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.