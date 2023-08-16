Hyderabad: Jalpally civic body chairman among 4 held for Bawazir’s murder

Hyderabad: Four suspects, including AIMIM leader and Jalpally municipal council chairman Abdullah Saadi, have been arrested in the murder case of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, Bandlaguda police said on Wednesday, August 16.

Other accused were identified as Ahmed Bin Hajeb, Ahmed Saadi, and Mohammed Ayub Khan. Two more suspects — Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi — are absconding, police said.

Revealing further details of the case, police said, “On August 11 at 12:17 am, Bawazir was killed on the first floor of the Buftaim building, near Royal Sea Hotel, Bandlaguda X Road. A murder case was registered following a complaint from the father of the deceased.”

The victim was stabbed multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. Grievous injuries caused his death on the spot.

The investigation resulted in the identification of the accused persons involved in the murder and subsequently, the suspects were arrested. Confessions were recorded and a knife was seized from their possession, the police informed.

According to the DCP South East Ch Rupesh, the victim was a rowdy sheeter and had several cases, including three Pocso cases, registered against him at Chandrayangutta police station. The deceased was allegedly defaming Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi, and his family members over the civic issues in the Jalpally area and posting the videos on social media.

The prime accused, Ahmed Bin Hajeb is also a rowdy sheeter and is involved in six cases in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

The officer added that in 2011, when Shaik Bawazir was lodged in Chanchalguda jail in the Pocso case, the main accused Ahmed Bin Hajab was also in the same jail, and both developed a friendship. Later, the deceased allegedly committed ‘unnatural sex’ with Hajeb.

Upon coming to know about their relationship, Ahmed Saadi and his brothers hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Bawazir.

On August 11, the prime accused called Bawazir to Buftaim Building at Bandlaguda. When he reached the spot, Hajab sprinkled chilli powder into Bawazir’s eyes and stabbed him to death.

Police formed eight teams and arrested Ahmed Bin Hajeb, Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi, and Mohammed Ayub Khan. Search is on for the two other accused who remain absconding, police said.