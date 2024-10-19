Hyderabad: Jalpally lake turns into a garbage dumping ground

Hyderabad: While the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) clears alleged illegal encroachments for the protection and restoration of lakes in the city, the Jalpally lake remains a neglected spot.

The Jalpally lake has been turned into a garbage spot with the local land mafia dumping debris and filth to fill up the shore and grab the road facing lake-bed for commercial activity.

The Jalpally lake with an actual area of 274 acres is a water body located in the south near the RGI Airport. A natural water body it attracts birds of various species.

Due to a rise in land prices, the realtors have been eyeing the water body on the eastern side of the lake.

It is learnt that the Jalpally municipal authorities have undertaken the restoration of the lake. A rock garden with a budget of Rs.9.5 crores, walkways, cycling tracks, a gymnasium, boat rides, food courts, and other facilities have been planned to beautify the lake. However, it remains a dumping spot.