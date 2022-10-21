Hyderabad: Jamanadali MD orders officials to speed up ORR works

Hyderabad: Jalamandali MD Dana Kishore ordered the officials to increase the speed of Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase-2 works again in the background of declining rains.

It is known that the Jalamandali ORR Phase-2 project has been undertaken at a cost of Rs.1,200 crore to supply water to the municipalities, municipal corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities within the outer ring road.

On Friday, Kishore reviewed the works of ORR-2 at the Jalamandali head office in Khairatabad. The construction progress of reservoirs, inlet, outlet and distribution lines was known.

He ordered that safety measures should be strictly followed in the areas where the pipeline works are taking place. It is stated that once the pipeline expansion works are completed, sometimes the road rehabilitation works should also be completed. Workers are advised to take steps to wear protective equipment without fail. They ordered to make barricades in the places where work is going on.

As part of the ORR Phase-2 works, the works of the offices being constructed at necessary places were also ordered to be completed by March. It is suggested that the offices should be accessible to the public. He said that a new director’s office is also being constructed.

Jalamandali Technical Director Ravikumar, O&M Director Swamy, CGMs, GMs and DGMs participated in this program.