Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan appointed HMDA metro area chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, December 25 appointed IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan as Special Chief Secretary of the metropolitan area under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Ranjan’s appointment follows the final notification that the government issued to expand the GHMC to 300 wards, late on Thursday.

According to Government Order 1806 issued by the general administration department (Spl-A), Ranjan replaces Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who held full additional charge (FAC).

Ranjan will continue to hold the FAC of the posts of special chief secretary, youth, tourism, culture and sports, and director of archaeology.

The FAC of the special chief secretary and CEO, the industry and investment cell in the CMO, and SPEED, will remain with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao.

The government also transferred some Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioners. The list is as follows:

Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao, Serilingampally; Apurv Chauhan, Kukatpally; Sandeep Kumar Jha, Qutbullapur; Priyanka Ala, Khairatabad,; S Srinivas Reddy, Charminar; G Mukunda Reddy, Golconda; Anuraag Jayanti, Rajendranagar; N Ravi Kiran, Secunderabad; K Chandrakala, Shamshabad; Hemanta Keshav Patil, LB Nagar; Sanchit Gangwar, Malkajgiri; and Radhika Gupta was posted as zonal commissioner to Uppal while retaining her FAC as additional collector (local bodies), Medchal–Malkajgiri.