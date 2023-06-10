Hyderabad: Jewellery exhibition held in Hitec City

The display includes temple jewellery such as the Mango Mala, Kasu Mala, Nakshi, Vanki, Jhumkas, Oddiyanam, and Poothali.

Hyderabad: The 15th Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF) was inaugurated at Hitec City, Madhapur, by the Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, and IT Jayesh Ranjan on Saturday.

According to a press release, the exhibition was organised by Informa Markets in India. More than 250 top exhibitors across the country showcased one-of-a-kind jewellery designs from close to 600 different brands.

Workshops along with insightful interactive sessions on emerging trends, market dynamics, sessions on BIS hallmarking and branding, success secrets of an entrepreneur and the jewellery industry’s future were discussed.

