Hyderabad: Jilted lover dies by suicide in Jalpally

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide at his house in Natua Enclave of Jalpally in Rangareddy district, after being heartbroken upon knowing that his long-term girlfriend was having an affair, on Wednesday, 27 November.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Sharma, a driver. According to the police, he was in love for 10 years with a woman and was upset before committing suicide.

In another case of alleged suicide in the city, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has filed a suo motu case into the death of a surrogate woman in Raidurg, Hyderabad, reportedly to escape sexual abuse.

The 25-year-old woman, a native of Odisha, was allegedly brought to Hyderabad by agents of surrogacy rackets under an arrangement with her husband, according to a statement by the NHRC.

According to local reports, after arriving in Hyderabad with her husband, who had reportedly agreed to a deal worth Rs 10 lakh, she was made to stay alone in a separate room in a high-rise apartment complex in Raidurg.

Also Read Telangana police report on child pornography leads to arrest in West Bengal

On Tuesday, November 26, she fell from the 9th floor of the building where the surrogate couple were staying and had allegedly abused the victim.

The victim’s husband later alleged that the man who hired her for surrogacy had been behaving inappropriately and attempting to abuse her. Unhappy with his behaviour over the past few months, she is believed to have attempted to flee, which led to her accidental fall, police told the local media.

The Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director general of police, directing them to submit a detailed report on the case within two weeks.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)