Surrogate woman’s death in Hyderabad: NHRC probes alleged sexual abuse

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has filed a suo motu case and initiated an inquiry into the incident of a surrogate woman dying by suicide in Raidurg, Hyderabad, reportedly to escape sexual abuse.

The woman, a 25-year-old native of Odisha, was allegedly brought to Hyderabad by middlemen under an arrangement with her husband, according to a statement by the NHRC.

The Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director general of police, directing them to submit a detailed report on the case within two weeks.

The commission also demanded that the report include details such as the status of the FIR in the case and other reported incidents of harassment of women under the guise of surrogacy in Telangana.

NHRC, India takes suo motu cognisance of a media report about a woman committing suicide alleging sexual harassment by a man in the Raidurgam area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

According to local reports, after arriving in Hyderabad with her husband, who had reportedly agreed to a deal worth Rs 10 lakh, she was made to stay alone in a separate room in a high-rise apartment complex in Raidurg.

On Tuesday, November 26, she fell from the 9th floor of the building where the surrogate couple were staying and had allegedly abused the victim.

Police initially suspected the incident to be a suicide, but the investigation took a turn when two sarees and a dupatta tied to the balcony railing were found, suggesting she may have been trying to escape.

The victim’s husband later alleged that the man who hired her for surrogacy had been behaving inappropriately and attempting to abuse her. Unhappy with his behaviour over the past few months, she is believed to have attempted to flee, which led to her accidental fall, police told the local media.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rajesh Babu and are investigating all aspects, including the allegations of misconduct.

